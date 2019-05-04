× Expand The Steel Wheels

press release: Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Trent Wagler (lead vocal, guitar, banjo), Brian Dickel (stand-up bass), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), and Jay Lapp (mandolin) bring their stunning harmonies and tight accoustics to the STOUGHTON OPERA HOUSE stage on Thursday, April 5 at 7:30 pm.

Touring after the 2017 release of Wild as We Came Here The Steel Wheels add to their Americana/roots/bluegrass/ folk-rich history the added texture of drums and keyboard.

Says Wagler, “I think we’ve always been able to write new songs with different landscapes. However it was really enjoyable for us, creatively and artistically, to depart from the straight-up accoustic sound that we’ve been known for. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Called “The best album of their carreer” by No Depression magazine, Wild as We Came Here is the culmination of concentrated music-writing, talented musicians, and the trained ear of producer Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter, Elephant Revival). Arriving at Kassirer’s Maine studio in a renovated 18th century farmhouse with about forty original songs in tow, the band spent ten days rehearsing and arranging before recording the final ten tracks.

Brubaker says of the immersive experience, “We had enough time to really build the songs from the ground up, examining each one to see what elements would best highlight the mood we were trying to capture.”

Tickets for The Steel Wheels are $25 and can be purchased online at www.stoughtonoperahouse.com or by calling the box office at 608-877-4400 Tuesday-Friday from 9am-4:30 pm.