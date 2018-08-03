Sugar Maple Music Festival

× Expand Scott Newton

(2017 CRITICS' PICK) Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective’s annual celebration of North American musical heritage is a more hands-on endeavor than most of the Madison area’s many summer fests, featuring jams, workshops and talks by various performers. (Of course, it’s cool to just enjoy the music, too!) This year’s lineup offers fresh voices updating 20th century (and older) sounds for the new millennium, including Oklahoman songwriter Parker Millsap (Friday, 9 pm, pictured) and bluegrass flatpicker Molly Tuttle (Saturday, 4:20 pm) — as well as newgrass legend Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (Saturday, 7:10 pm).

press release:

The Festival runs 5:00-10:00 p.m. Friday; 12:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday

Check us out on our Social platforms!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ SugarMapleFest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ sugarmaplefest

Instagram: @sugarmaplefest