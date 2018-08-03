Sugar Maple Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00

Lake Farm County Park 4330 Libby Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

(2017 CRITICS' PICK) Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective’s annual celebration of North American musical heritage is a more hands-on endeavor than most of the Madison area’s many summer fests, featuring jams, workshops and talks by various performers. (Of course, it’s cool to just enjoy the music, too!) This year’s lineup offers fresh voices updating 20th century (and older) sounds for the new millennium, including Oklahoman songwriter Parker Millsap (Friday, 9 pm, pictured) and bluegrass flatpicker Molly Tuttle (Saturday, 4:20 pm) — as well as newgrass legend Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (Saturday, 7:10 pm).

press release:

The Festival runs 5:00-10:00 p.m. Friday; 12:00-10:00 p.m. Saturday

Check us out on our Social platforms!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SugarMapleFest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sugarmaplefest

Instagram:  @sugarmaplefest

Info
Lake Farm County Park 4330 Libby Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Fairs & Festivals
Music
608-227-8685
to Google Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Sugar Maple Music Festival - 2018-08-03 00:00:00