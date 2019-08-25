press release: On Sunday complimentary dance class will be from 6:30 to 7:15, with music for dancing 7:15 to 10:00. Cost is $10 for DJs, $12 for Bands and first timers and full time students with ID are $5. Please visit our website: www.SundayDanceParty.com and our facebook page: Sunday Dance Party (Not: Sunday Night Dance Party).

We will be dancing this Sunday to the music of our very favorite very own personal private band Da Crooners! at The Brooklyn Community Building. It is located at 102 North Rutland Avenue; Brooklyn WI. There is a parking lot directly south of the building, and two parking lots across the street directly north. Parking is permitted on the surrounding side streets, but not in front of the building on Rutland. It is exactly 16 minutes from the beltline, and very easy to find.