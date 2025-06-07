Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis

media release: Take Steps is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s largest fundraising event, where we raise funds to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide programs and support to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Our event starts with a free, family-friendly festival with a variety of activities for IBD patients, caregivers, and their friends and family.

Then our Ribbon Dedication Ceremony will honor patients, caregivers, and supporters, and inspire us all before we walk together around McKee Farms Park, taking steps toward cures for these debilitating digestive diseases.

Trailhead Check-In Area Opens: 9:00 a.m.

Dedication Ribbon Ceremony: 10:00 a.m.

Walk Start: 10:15 a.m.