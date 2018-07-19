RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

6-8:30 pm, Thursday, July 26, 2018, Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street.

press release: To understand the history of a region, just follow the food. That’s particularly true in Wisconsin, whose culinary traditions reflect the richness of an ethnically and agriculturally diverse region. Author Terese Allen shares the stories behind such varied foodways as cream puffs, Hmong egg rolls and the Friday night fish fry. From Ojibwe wild rice to arugula pesto pasta, she tracks the amazing cornucopia of what Wisconsinites have gathered, grown, produced, cooked, and eaten. Before the presentation, attendees will enjoy a meal catered by Blue Plate Catering that highlights the many flavors of Wisconsin.

Pre-registration and payment is required by Thursday, July 19. Cost to attend is $40. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.

Menu