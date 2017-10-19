RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

press release: The Hodag. Imagine a 7-foot-long, 30-inch-tall, hairy, wild-eyed creature with horns along his spine and razor sharp claws roaming the thick, dark forests of the Northwoods in the 1890s! Well, that's exactly what Timber Cruiser and Entrepreneur Eugene Shepard did. “He Imagined” and the legend of the Hodag began.

Aprelle Rawski, Coordinator of the Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander, will take us on a journey through the history and legend of the Hodag. Before the presentation, participants will enjoy a meal catered by Blue Plate Catering and inspired by the flavors of fall.

Cost to attend is $25/person; registration and payment due Thursday, October 19. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.

Event Date: Thursday, October 26, 2017, 6-8:30 pm