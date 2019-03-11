The JB3s

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Funky Monday - New Cafe Coda weekly event featuring The JB3s - Joey B Banks (drums), Chris Clemente (bass), Todd Phipps (B3 organ).8 pm. $ 5 at the door

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-630-9089
