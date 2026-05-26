The Producers

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: WEDS., 7/1, 7 p.m.

THE PRODUCERS

PG, 1967. 88 min.

Director: Mel Brooks

Cast: Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder, Kenneth Mars

From the masterful comic mind of Brooks comes the original film farce that inspired the smash Broadway musical. Wilder plays Leo Bloom, a meek accountant dragged into a scheme by money-hungry producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel). In their attempts to find a play guaranteed to flop, they create a musical monument to bad taste: Springtime for Hitler.

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UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
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