Traditional Gaming
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
In search of adventure? Have a desire to explore the unknown? If so, be sure to join the Madison Traditional Gaming group at the Hawthorne Branch Library. Madison Traditional Gaming is all about traditional role-playing games such as Original Dungeons & Dragons, AD&D, Classic Traveller, Labyrinth Lord, and more!
For more information, see http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/hawthorne
Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Recreation