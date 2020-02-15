Traditional Gaming

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

In search of adventure? Have a desire to explore the unknown? If so, be sure to join the Madison Traditional Gaming group at the Hawthorne Branch Library. Madison Traditional Gaming is all about traditional role-playing games such as Original Dungeons & Dragons, AD&D, Classic Traveller, Labyrinth Lord, and more!

For more information, see http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/hawthorne

