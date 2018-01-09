United Nations Association-Dane County

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Recipient of 2017 Dane County UNA Global  Citizen Award: Margaret Hawkins 

UNA Public Lecture: January 9th, 2018 @ 7pm, , 3rd floor, Downtown Public Library

A professor of curriculum and instruction at UW Madison, Dr. Hawkins will speak about the Global Story Bridge Program she has developed to connect under-resourced, English-language youth around the world via technology.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-238-2580
