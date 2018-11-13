United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Join us for our Annual Meeting and November public lecture! November 13 @ 7pm, 3rd Floor Madison Public Library, 201 W Mifflin Street, Madison WI 53703

UNA Dane County’s Annual meeting will be held at the start of our monthly program. Nominating Committee Chair Anita Pradhan will present a slate of officers for 2019 and candidates for board seats that will be open that year; approval of the revised bylaws approved by the board.

Speaker Coleen Higgins will report on problems facing those on the high seas, environmental/pollution issues, and dramatic events at sea at the UN's International Maritime Organization meeting in London in June 2018.

