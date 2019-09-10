United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Circle of Care and Communication for Global Health and Human Rights: Training in Spain and Morocco to Combat Sex-Trafficking

Araceli Alonso (co-director of UNESCO Chair on Gender, Wellbeing and Culture of Peace @ UW-Madison) has offered to share with us the fascinating new techniques she has developed this summer working with Nigerian women in Casablanca. She took UW students with her as she has in the past, but this year they went a bit further using the humanities (her unique "Theater of the Oppressed" process) to identify not only victims of trafficking but also to assist them with rehabilitation through the performing of collected narratives that depicted all the stages of Nigerian trafficking from when the moment women/girls leave Benin City to the moment they arrive in Casablanca (where they wait to migrate north, to Europe).

You won’t want to pass up this opportunity to hear about Dr. Alonso's latest work and her new methods and tools while the memories and results are fresh!

Read more on Unesco Chair on Gender, Wellbeing, and a Culture of Peace @ UW Madison:

https://unesco.gws.wisc.edu/