POSTPONED: UW Softball

vs. Minnesota, 3 pm on 4/30 and noon on 5/1 (doubleheader) & 5/2. No in-person spectators.

media release: This weekend’s softball series between Wisconsin and Minnesota, scheduled for April 30 – May 2 at Goodman Diamond, will not be played.

The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Badgers’ program.

The programs will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.