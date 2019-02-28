UW Women's Basketball

vs. Ohio State.

press release: Single game tickets will go on-sale at 8:30 a.m. on October 10, 2018. Tickets will be available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1.800.GO.BADGERS or 608.262.1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A $1 per ticket fee and a $4 order charge will be added to all ticket orders placed online or over-the-phone.

Reserved single game tickets are $7, regardless of age. Reserved single game tickets are subject to availability.

General admission tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 2 – 17) and senior citizens (age 55 & up).

A group consists of 15 or more people, and provides tremendous savings over regular single game ticket prices. Group tickets are affordably priced at $4 for adults and $2 for youths (age 2-17) and senior citizens (age 55+). All group seating is general admission, so your group has the ability to choose their seats on the day of the game. General admission seating is decided on a first-come, first-serve basis.