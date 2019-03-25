UW Women's Hockey NCAA Champions

press release: The Wisconsin women’s hockey team will host an NCAA champion fan event on Monday, March 25 at LaBahn Arena.

Gates to LaBahn Arena will open Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin at approximately 6 p.m. A short program will follow their arrival featuring the team and head coach Mark Johnson.

The women’s hockey team won its fifth NCAA title on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over rival Minnesota in Hamden, Connecticut. Goaltender Kristen Campbell was named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Performer after not allowing a goal during the NCAA tournament. Annie Pankowski scored three goals during the Frozen Four while fellow co-captain Sophia Shaver scored the game-winning goal in Sunday’s championship game.

In addition, UW will honor Beata Nelson, who won three individual NCAA titles this past weekend and was named the NCAA Swimmer of the Championships.

Admission to this event is free. All fans attending should enter LaBahn Arena at the East and West Gates. Please note that fans will be directed to the west side seating sections.

Parking is available in surrounding University lots at their standard city rates, including the city parking ramps.