UW Women's Hockey

Home Opener: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23

Wisconsin vs. Lindenwood - 7 p.m./3 p.m.

Following an exhibition win against the Korean National team, Wisconsin welcomes Lindenwood to LaBahn Arena for a two-game series. Faceoff for UW’s home opener is set for 7 p.m. on Friday while the series wraps up on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Single-game tickets for 2017-18 home games are on sale. Women’s hockey home single-game tickets are all general admission. Tickets may be purchased online at UWBadgers.com, by calling the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 1.800.GO.BADGERS or in person at the McGinnis Family Athletic Ticket Office.

Adult general admission single-game tickets are $5. Youth (ages 2-17) and senior citizen (age 55+) general admission single-game tickets are $3 and UW student single-game tickets are $2.