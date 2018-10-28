UW Women's Soccer

press release: After finishing 12-3-3 overall (.750) and a 6-2-3 (.682) Big Ten conference record, the Wisconsin women’s soccer team drew the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play host to the No. 5 seed, Illinois, on Sunday at noon at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

The Badgers finished out the regular season with a seven-game unbeaten streak that included five victories until it was snapped in regular-season finale with a 2-1 loss to Ohio State.

Sophomore Lauren Rice leads the Badgers this season in points (16), shots (44), goals (7), shots on goal (21) and gamewinners (4). Junior Jordyn Bloomer, a Hartland, Wisconsin native, has held down the Badgers’ net this season, collecting seven shutouts and 54 saves on the year.

Head coach Paula Wilkins has led the Badgers to eight-straight Big Ten Tournament appearances and in that span has had one offensive and one defensive MVP in the tournament, and also won the championship in 2014. The Badgers have qualified for every Big Ten tournament since its rebirth in 2011.

In the regular season, Wisconsin defeated Illinois 1-0 in a double overtime thriller, where Dani Rhodes netted the gamewinner.

All-Big Ten teams will be announced Friday by the league.