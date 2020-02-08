University Houses Preschool Open House

press release: Please come visit our preschool, meet the teachers, and find out more information about attending UHP! We love to learn and play! UHP is a play-based, parent co-op, mixed-age, non-profit, 5 star preschool.

We will also be hosting our monthly open play day this same day! Come along to play, chat, and sing with your little ones. Bring a snack and talk with other families while the kids enjoy the toys and dramatic play area.

Bring your friends! Everyone is welcome at this free, fun event.

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm., University Houses Preschool 6033 Odana Road, Madison, WI 53719

Please contact: (608) 238-3955 or kmbeck@ uhpparentcooperative.org with questions.