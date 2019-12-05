Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents: Sauk County Caches Revisited

George Christiansen, UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County

By the end of the first three decades of the twentieth century, six spectacular archaeological finds had been reported for Sauk County. These finds consisted of deposits of finished and unfinished stone tools that had been buried, and apparently lost and/or intentionally abandoned, by their makers. Although some archaeologists were aware of these finds, many had forgotten where the artifacts had been curated and unfortunately, the early reports did not reveal much about the tools themselves. In 2017, three of the six deposits were found in the collections of the Sauk County Historical Society and the Reedsburg Historical Society. The items underwent analysis and formed the basis for research in how people thousands of years ago used the land and the resources around them to survive in a world very different from the one we are accustomed to. George W. Christiansen III will share the results of the analysis and discuss what has come to be understood about the hunters and gatherers of Sauk County who lived 2000 to 3000 years ago.