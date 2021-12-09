ONLINE: Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: Ancient Pottery, Cuisine, and Society at the Northern Great Lakes

Join Dr. Susan Kooiman and the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society as she presents research on ancient Native American diet and cuisine in the northern Great Lakes. Analysis of archaeological sites and food residues on discarded Woodland cooking pots ( AD 0 – 1600) reveals enduring culinary traditions and dynamic adaptations in the face of social and environmental change.

Zoom presentation: December 9, 2021, 7:00 PM. Free and Open to the Public.