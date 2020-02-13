Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents: Known, but Not Known: The Oneota Component at the Crab Apple Point Site on Lake Koshkonong

Seth A. Schneider, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

At least seven Oneota sites dating between A. D. 1050 – 1400 are present on the northwest shore of Lake Koshkonong in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. Several of these sites are well known through excavations in the 1950s to 1970s and the long-term research program at UW-Milwaukee focused on multiple seasons of systematic excavation. However, the Crab Apple Point site (CAP) is only known from limited excavations and avocational collecting. The initial investigations indicated that CAP was a substantial, multicomponent Late Woodland, Oneota, Ho-Chunk and French fur trade site that included habitation and burial areas. Recent CRM work at CAP provides new data on the Oneota component. This information allows us to compare the CAP site with assemblages from neighboring sites in the immediate vicinity. The Oneota component from CAP is compared to other Oneota sites in the area to see how the site fits within this cultural landscape on Lake Koshkonong.