ONLINE: Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: What’s Canoe With You? A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Recovery of a 1200-Year-Old Canoe from Lake Mendota, Wisconsin

Join the Archaeology Program staff of the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society as we pull back the curtain and give you a behind the scenes look at the recent discovery and raising of a Late Woodland dugout canoe from Lake Mendota. Strange rocks, gushing hoses, wild weather, drones, peach pits, and curious neighbors! We’ll bring you the latest results of work on the canoe that made global headlines. Join us for this special presentation!

Zoom presentation: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 7:00 PM