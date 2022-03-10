ONLINE: Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:

The Forest for the Trees: Recent Archaeological Research in the Chippewa National Forest and Beyond

Join the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society and U.S. Forest Service archaeologist Sean Dunham for an exploration of the archaeology of the North Woods of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. From ancient sites to Ojibwe homes, logging camps to the U.S. Forest Service, the North Woods have a deep and enduring human history. Come learn about this heritage, and how recent archaeological work is bringing new histories to light.

Zoom presentation: March 10, 2022, 7:00 PM.

https://wihist.org/CEB-March22