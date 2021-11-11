Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: Working to Stay Together in “Forsaken Out of the Way Places”: Investigating Anishinaabeg Family Logging Camps as Sites of Social Refuge and Resilience During the Era of Assimilation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 1880-1940.

Join Dr. Eric Drake and the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society as he presents research on Anishinaabe survival at logging camps in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Anishinaabe peoples engaged with logging, giving them an opportunity to hide and thrive in plain site during a period of forced assimilation and economic exploitation.

Zoom presentation: Nov 11, 2021, 7:00 PM. Free and Open to the Public.