Wisconsin Archeological Society-Charles E. Brown Chapter

press release: Tracking the First Americans

Join Dr. Vance Holliday and the Charles E. Brown Chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society as he presents research regarding the 22,000 year-old human footprint trackways found within White Sands National Monument. The discovery of these pre-Clovis footprints—which made international news—is rewriting the textbooks and upending how scientists view the peopling of the Americas. Come hear his first hand account and the latest news regarding this incredible site.

Zoom presentation: October 20, 2022, 7:00 PM. Free and Open to the Public.