February 28, March 14, March 28, and April 11 from 6:15 - 7:15 pm

press release: WERQ is a cardio dance class based on the hottest pop and hip-hop hits. The workout is nonstop with repetitive athletic moves and dance steps. Those familiar with ZUMBA will love WERQ, as they are similar workout with different styles of music. All levels of experience are welcome, but participants must be at least 14 years old. The class is free to the public and no registration is required