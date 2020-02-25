Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Greg Piefer, founder and chief executive officer of SHINE Medical Technologies, will discuss SHINE’s journey from a campus laboratory to a potential world leader in the production of medical isotopes at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

SHINE is on track to produce a more reliable supply of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the most commonly used isotope in nuclear medicine. Mo-99 is the parent isotope of technetium-99m (99mTc), a light-emitting element used tens of thousands a time daily for heart stress tests, cancer staging and other medical purposes.

The company’s Janesville facility, under construction since May 2019, will begin producing Mo-99 on a commercial scale in 2022. It will help alleviate global shortages of Mo-99 and other isotopes through a federally regulated process that does not require a nuclear reactor, uses less electricity, generates less waste and is compatible with the nation’s existing supply chain

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“SHINE raised $125 million in 2019 alone, set a world record for a nuclear fusion reaction in a steady-state system, and advanced its business relationships at home and abroad,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We look forward to hearing what 2020 holds for the company and the future of health care.”

This luncheon is in partnership with the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.