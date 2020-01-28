Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: In a world where technology is changing most human endeavors, the arts are no exception to digital creativity. Learn more about the intersection of music, arts and technology at the Tuesday, January 28 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon meeting in Madison.

Panelists are Max Fergus, chief executive officer and co-founder of LÜM, an app that gives users the power to find undiscovered artists; Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin, a non-profit with the mission of promote arts in Wisconsin; and Scott Mosley, chief operating officer of CODAworx, a global online community that showcases commissioned art.

The luncheon will be held at The Coliseum Bar & Banquet on Madison’s E. Olin Ave. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“Technology has been providing artists with new ways to express themselves for generations, but art, music and tech have become more intertwined than ever before,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We will focus on locally born examples and offer some perspectives about what such work adds to the economy as well as our enjoyment of the arts.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.