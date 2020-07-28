ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Epic, Promega and Exact Sciences are three of Wisconsin’s largest and best-known health-tech companies. Learn how they have worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic – in Wisconsin and beyond – during a 1 p.m., July 28 webinar hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Panelists are Mike Pontillo, implementation executive at Epic ; Jake Orville, general manager of pipeline at Exact Sciences; and Sara Mann, general manager of the North America Branch at Promega.

These three Wisconsin-based companies coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which included increased testing capacity, enhanced supply availability, and electronic reporting directly to healthcare systems, patients and state public health departments.

“The power of this combined effort has made a difference in Wisconsin and promises to continue to do so as the people of the state adjust to what comes next with COVID-19,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council.

