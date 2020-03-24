Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release:

Treatment for addiction, depression and post-traumatic stress are among the targets of research into psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient found in so-called “magic” mushrooms. Learn how the Madison-based Usona Institute is a part of a worldwide research trend by attending the March 24 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Counter-culture excesses of the 1960s led to psychedelic therapy research being outlawed in the United States for decades, but respected medical institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, New York University, the University of California-Los Angeles and London’s Imperial College have all conducted clinical trials of late for therapies derived from psilocybin.

The Usona Institute was co-founded in 2014 by Bill Linton, chief executive officer and founder of Fitchburg-based Promega, and Dr. Malynn Utzinger, to study the therapeutic effects of psilocybin. In 2019, Usona Institute received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Providing an overview of Usona’s work will be Tura Patterson, senior director of strategic partnerships, and Dr. Chuck Raison, Usona’s director of clinical and translational research and a UW-Madison psychiatrist.

“We’ll hear how derivatives of psilocybin are producing clinical results that have already prompted a surge of investments and may soon lead to FDA-approved therapies,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

