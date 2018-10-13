WORT-FM Record Riot
WORT's Record Riot returns! Hundreds of rock, folk, jazz, world and classical records will be available at rock bottom prices. Other local vinyl vendors will be on hand to sell and trade their wares. WORT DJs will be spinning their favorite wax all afternoon! Vendors interested in selling please email musicass@wortfm.org
