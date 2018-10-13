WORT-FM Record Riot

× Expand Thomas Northcut Getty Images 83163433

WORT's Record Riot returns! Hundreds of rock, folk, jazz, world and classical records will be available at rock bottom prices. Other local vinyl vendors will be on hand to sell and trade their wares. WORT DJs will be spinning their favorite wax all afternoon! Vendors interested in selling please email musicass@wortfm.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/166652310905271/