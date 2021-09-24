RSVP for WWOCN Membership Tea

press release: The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Women of Color Network. Inc., (WWOCN), will host a Membership Tea on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.at the Madison College Goodman South Campus, Community Room, 205-207 Combined, 2429 Perry Street, Madison, WI 53713. This occasion will celebrate the 38 th anniversary of the incorporation of the Wisconsin Women of Color Network.

During this event, WWOCN will meet and greet its members, friends, and supporters. Community leaders of color will be invited to be introduced to the organization. Admission is free to members and their guests, but registration is required to make sure that adequate space and food are available. A Reservation Form is attached. Deadline for reservation: Friday September 24, 2021.

In support of our mission to promote education and employment of women of color, WWOCN will be asking for donation of clothing and accessories and school supplies for students at Madison College.

Clothing and accessories will be given to the Madison College Pop-Up Career Closet. As described at the Madison College website, the Madison College Pop-Up Career Closet is an inventory of business, casual and professional attire available for students. Enrolled students can shop for professional clothing to set a good impression for job interviews, a new job, etc. Once a student shops at the Closet, the student owns the clothes to keep.

Donations of school supplies will be given to new students of color attending a special college education.

Sadie M. Pearson is the Chairperson of the Host Committee. For more information, please contact:

Sadie M. Pearson, Tel. (608) 467-9080, no Internet connection

Nelia Olivencia, Tel. (608) 284-9280, E-mail: olivencn@gmail.com

WWOCN Office: Tel. (608) 335-5945 Voice Mail; E-mail: wwocnagc@gmail.com.