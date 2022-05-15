press release: Join your community at Walk MS! Walk MS is a fundraising event for the National MS Society which raises funds for research and programs and services for the one million Americans living with MS, multiple sclerosis. Walk MS events are family friendly events where participants walk their choice of a 1 or 3 mile accessible route. 95% of participants at our events either have MS or are connected to someone living with MS. Together, we are stronger than MS! Visit our website to learn more: www.walkms.org.

Registration 9 am, walk 10 am.