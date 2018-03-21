press release:Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin presents; WVMO “The Voice of Monona”, WORT 89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome THE 11TH ANNUAL WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

"WHERE ACTIVISM GETS INSPIRED"

Emceed by LINDSAY WOOD DAVIS

This year’s line-up of films is guaranteed to move, inspire, and entertain.

Tickets: $12.00 Advance/$15.00 Day Of Show. $30.00 VIP.

VIP includes films, pre-party, a free drink and a 1 year membership to River Alliance

Pre-party 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm. Doors 6:15 pm.