press release:

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Family Community Concert Series presents:

Beethoven Lives Next Door

Starring Whitney Derendinger as Ludwig van Beethoven

Experience the wonderful world of classical music through the eyes and ears of Beethoven. This concert will combine music, storytelling and learning for the whole family as Beethoven and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra bring to life the compositional journey of the infamous theme and first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Saturday, May 19, 2018

CONCERT 1

9:00 am | Preconcert Activities

9:30 am | Performance #1 (40 minutes)

CONCERT 2

10:45 am | Preconcert Activities

11:15 am | Performance #2 (40 minutes)

WCO’s Family Community Concert Series is a new, free of charge ticketed educational program for children ages 4-10 and their families. A unique format will encourage audience members of all ages to interact with classical music and each other like they never have before and serve as a new way for parents to introduce their children to classical music. WCO will use music to inspire connections within families and communities and to foster a love for music that spans generations.