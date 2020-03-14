(2018 pick) Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is believed to have been inspired by the idea of destiny knocking at the door. This concert aimed at families and children combines elements of music, storytelling and education and will bring to life this legendary piece of music through the eyes of Beethoven himself, played by Whitney Derendinger, a Madison treasure. Activities before each concert start at 9 and 10:45 am, with concerts beginning half an hour later.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents Beethoven Lives Next Door, an original production that is a part of their acclaimed Family Series Concerts. Beethoven Lives Next Door follows the story of the famous classical composer, Beethoven, who is struggling with his loss of hearing, love of music, and acceptance of his fate. While Beethoven is working on his next masterpiece, he is haunted by Fate’s incessant knocking on his door. Excerpts from the symphony highlight the strong emotions Beethoven is feeling while he composes music.

The program teaches children about the orchestra and the musical concepts of melody and dynamics, all while exposing them to the sounds of live orchestral music and connecting music to their emotions.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Family Series Concerts are entertaining and interactive multi-media experiences perfect for children ages 4-10 and their families.

This event is free and open to the public; advance registration is strongly recommended, as availability is limited.

Performance details:

Beethoven Lives Next Door

March 14, 2020

Goodman Community Center Brassworks

214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704

Two performances: 9:00am and 10:45am