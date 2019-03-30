Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

(2018 pick) Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is believed to have been inspired by the idea of destiny knocking at the door. This concert aimed at families and children combines elements of music, storytelling and education and will bring to life this legendary piece of music through the eyes of Beethoven himself, played by Whitney Derendinger, a Madison treasure. Activities before each concert start at 9 and 10:45 am, with concerts beginning half an hour later.

WCO's Family Series Presents: Beethoven Lives Next Door

Experience live music, storytelling, and learning for the whole family as Beethoven and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra bring to life the famous theme of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

First Concert: 9:30am, Second Concert: 11:15am. Pre-Show Activities start 30 minutes before each performance. 

Free!

