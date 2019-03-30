Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

(2018 pick) Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is believed to have been inspired by the idea of destiny knocking at the door. This concert aimed at families and children combines elements of music, storytelling and education and will bring to life this legendary piece of music through the eyes of Beethoven himself, played by Whitney Derendinger, a Madison treasure. Activities before each concert start at 9 and 10:45 am, with concerts beginning half an hour later.

Free!