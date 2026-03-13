Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Get a glimpse of what’s screening at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival (April 9-16, 2026). Every year the Madison Public Library and the Wisconsin Film Festival partner to present a series of Sneak Peeks.  Guests can see trailers of this year’s films and learn about the ins-and-outs of the Festival with Festival staff.

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Arts Notices, Movies
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek - 2026-03-21 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek - 2026-03-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek - 2026-03-21 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek - 2026-03-21 15:00:00 ical