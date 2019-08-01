× Expand The giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair.

8 am, 8/1-11, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural & commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment & more. Main Stage: Kidz Bop, 8/6. $12/day ($6 ages 6-11; main stage extra). wistatefair.com. 800-884-3247.

8 am–11 pm Sunday–Thursday (closes 10 pm final day); 8 am–12 am Friday & Saturday

press release: Wisconsin State Fair officials are excited to announce the first show slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during next year’s fair. The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 will bring the family-friendly event of the summer to the Main Stage on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 p.m. The concert features kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop music hits sung by kids, for kids.

KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, selling more than 16 million albums worldwide since 2001. Each album is comprised of popular songs which have charted well and/or received heavy radio airplay in the months prior to the album’s release. Songs are altered to be appropriate for kids of all ages and recorded by the KIDZ BOP Kids. To date, there have been 37 KIDZ BOP compilations, 24 of which went on to become top ten albums on the Billboard 200 charts.

Following the brand’s success, KIDZ BOP embarked on several world tours, including last year’s run which left its mark on more than 50 cities. The concert experience, and the music, continues to be a favorite for millions of families around the globe. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $29 and $19.

Tickets for this show go ON SALE Friday, December 14 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.