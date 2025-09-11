"A Bad Naturalist:" Learning to Steward the Land

media release: In her new memoir Bad Naturalist, Paula Whyman chronicles her attempts to restore native meadows on a 200-acre mountaintop—a journey whose obstacles, failures, and discoveries ultimately shape Whyman's own land ethic.

Here's what Douglas Tallamy, founder of the Homegrown National Park movement, had to say about Bad Naturalist: "How can someone who knows nothing about ecological restoration successfully rehab 200 acres of retired farmland? In Bad Naturalist, her self-deprecating, humorous, and thoroughly engaging book, Paula Whyman tells us exactly how. She describes the many pitfalls, explains how she triumphed over them, and details the many benefits of persevering, both for herself and for her mountaintop ecosystem.”

Join us for this inspiring Land Ethic Live! session on Thursday, September 11th at 7pm CDT and dare to do right by the land—even if you make a few mistakes along the way.