RSVP for A Badger's Journey

press release: November 15 - 6:00PM - 8:00PM, One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake Street, Madison, WI 53706. Please enter through Alumni Park

“I can’t understand why any public official wouldn’t see the University of Wisconsin System as an ally, especially in a world that is changing faster than ever.”

— Tommy Thompson

Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association at One Alumni Place for a special conversation featuring Tommy Thompson ’63, JD’66 and his biographer, journalist and author Doug Moe ’79.

Thompson was the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin’s history, as well as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under George W. Bush. Moe is the author of 10 books and more than 4,000 Wisconsin newspaper and magazine columns. He has been called “the inimitable chronicler of Madison” by Pulitzer Prize–winning author David Maraniss.

Thompson and Moe will discuss their recent book, Tommy: My Journey of a Lifetime, followed by a Q & A with the audience and a reception. Read an excerpt of the book in the latest issue of On, Wisconsin.

6–6:30 p.m. Registration and welcoming reception opens 6:30–7:30 p.m. Program 7:30–8 p.m. Q & A

This event is free, but space is limited. Registration is required by November 9.