ONLINE: A Bear Speaks

media release: Join us for our webinar with Elliot Funmaker, member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and head singer and leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troupe, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

This fall, the International Crane Foundation will host a series of five webinars showcasing artists with strong ties to Sauk County, Wisconsin. The Cranes and Community Virtual Art Series will highlight the work of five gifted artists, including Elliott Funmaker, Sr., Janet Flynn (Painter), Kim Russell (Graphic Artist and Sculptor), Jay Jocham (Painter and Muralist) and Masako Pellerin (Origami artist). From the traditional art of storytelling in Ho-Chunk culture to the ancient practice of folding paper cranes in Japan, viewers will learn about different art forms, processes and techniques. The International Crane Foundation is proud to offer a platform to these artists, and we are excited to have the opportunity to share their work with you. Artists will discuss what inspires them, talk about their artistic process, and inspire viewers to share stories and make art of their own. Viewers will be encouraged to explore their talents, feelings, and beliefs to push their creative boundaries and use art as a vehicle for crane conservation, self-expression and community building.

Elliott Funmaker, Sr. a third-generation performer with over 56 years of singing and dancing experience, will tell stories, sing and talk about songs, share history and demonstrate drums during his webinar. In addition, he will share Ho-Chunk Nation History, share the story of the Eagle and explain the cultural significance of Ho-Chunk items. Elliott also will share stories about the big drum and hand drum. Elliott is currently the manager and head singer of the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troupe and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Elliot encourages webinar viewers to be prepared to ask questions about Native American culture.

This project is funded in part by Jodi K. Kingdon and Henry S. Kingdon, M.D., Ph.D., and a grant from the Extension Sauk County – University of Wisconsin, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.