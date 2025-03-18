Broadway tour, 3/18-23, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America. Like “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” before it, “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.