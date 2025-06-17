A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate

RSVP

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: In a time when many investment opportunities feel uncertain, real estate might be the perfect option for you! Join us for a beer or two as a team of experts outline initial steps of getting into real estate investing and answer any brewing questions you have.

PRESENTERS INCLUDE:

Spencer Schumacher, Spencer Real Estate Group

Joe Boyle, Educated Mortgage Services

Joe Becraft, American Family Insurance

Info

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Home & Garden
RSVP
Google Calendar - A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate - 2025-06-17 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate - 2025-06-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate - 2025-06-17 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate - 2025-06-17 18:30:00 ical