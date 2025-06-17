A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth with Real Estate
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: In a time when many investment opportunities feel uncertain, real estate might be the perfect option for you! Join us for a beer or two as a team of experts outline initial steps of getting into real estate investing and answer any brewing questions you have.
PRESENTERS INCLUDE:
Spencer Schumacher, Spencer Real Estate Group
Joe Boyle, Educated Mortgage Services
Joe Becraft, American Family Insurance
Info
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Home & Garden