press release: A Better U Fair hosted by SunMoon Arts, November 9, 2019, from 10am-3pm, Evjue Common at Olbrich Gardens

Looking for A BETTER U from the inside out? Don't miss SunMoon Art's fair of all things homeopathic, holistic, naturopathic, and healing. Inside the Evjue Commons area of Olbrich Gardens is a serene venue and ideal place for like-minded individuals to come together in the seeking of peace, power, and self-improvement. Talk to healing experts in the field and have some new experiences. Many will offer their services for sale the day of the event. Several local vendors of crafts and homeopathy will be on sale with their goodies.

The Fair will include: Sound and Energy Healers ~Herbal and Natural Products ~Handmade Jewelry & Crafts ~New Age Aroma and Spiritual Products ~Mediation, Breathing, Stress Relief

Free admission and free parking.

Visit www.sunmoonarts.com for more information.