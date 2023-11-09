A Birder's Dozen: Winter Edition

media release: Two-part series: Online Presentation, Nov. 9, 6-8pm | Optional neighborhood walk on Nov. 11, 1-3pm

If you want to find out more about some of the common winter bird species you’re seeing where you live, this class is for you! Learn who they are, why they’re there, and what helps them survive Wisconsin's cold winters.

Instructors Maggie and Bob Honig will teach this two-part class. Part 1 (Nov. 9, 6-8pm) is an online presentation that shares information about 13 of the most common bird species you may see or hear in your neighborhood or at your bird feeders during the winter (many of which are also here in summer), and give you useful great info about how to identify them, what they sound like, what they eat, how they behave, and more. By the end of the class, you should have a little more comfort and familiarity with the birds you encounter often!

In Part 2 of the class (Nov. 11, 1-3pm), join Maggie and Bob for a neighborhood bird walk to put the new information into practice and see what birds we can find. The walk will be held in the Madison area.

Each registration includes Part 1: class (no participant limit for online attendees, limited to 12 in-person). You will have the option to add on Part 2: field trip (free, limited to 12 people).

Another version of this class that focused on summer birds commonly found in Madison-area neighborhoods and feeders was held in June 2023. You do not need to have participated in that class to join this one.