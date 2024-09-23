media release: Mon, Sept 23: Antiwar Film Series – A Bold Peace: Costa Rica’s Path of Demilitarization / Una Paz Audaz

Madison Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 302. 6:00 pm

In September, the Antiwar Film Series will show A Bold Peace, a documentary about how Costa Rica abolished its military and the peace dividends that they have reaped. We will show the film in two rooms, so you can watch it in Spanish or English - your choice. Small group discussions following the films. RSVP if you can to warabolition@gmail.com. The Antiwar Film Series is sponsored by the Madison chapters of Veterans for Peace, World BEYOND War, and Jewish Voice for Peace.

About the film: In 1948, Costa Rica dismantled their military and cultivated security relationships with other nations through treaties, international laws, and international organizations. Free from the burden of military spending, they instead invested in the Costa Rican people - creating strong public institutions including public higher education and universal health care.

Watch the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6b3Uiq4NUA