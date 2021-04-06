ONLINE: A Book Calls

× Expand SnapsbyShep Chris Miller, aka Mistofer Christopher, is a writer and freelance teacher/tutor.

On Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ MononaPublicLibrary

media release: How did “Talk About The Monster” come to life? The actual process and mechanics of creating a book. Behind the scenes presentation from the start to the completion of a book. Rough drafts, pictures, sketches, includes a reading of the book and interactive exercises for kids.

Mistofer Christopher loves talking to students & people of all ages in person and for the time virtually. Visits include fun-filled, engaging, and age-appropriate presentations designed to nurture a lifelong curiosity and interest in people, surroundings and reading.

Mistofer Christopher, Chris Miller, is a native New Yorker who works as a freelancer teaching and tutoring in varied communities and countries around the world. He also gives historical tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and guides other tours throughout New York City. He has worked 20 years in the non-profit sector and as a volunteer teacher in communities locally and abroad in the Caribbean, South America, and North Africa. He produced a journal entitled: “I Will Fly” in the mid 1990’s for the College Opportunity to Prepare for Employment, C.O.P.E., a non-profit program created by the City University of New York to help students transition from public assistance to self sufficiency through a college education. The journal showcased students’ journeys, stories, and creative works. The poetry he wrote in his early years has been published in journals throughout the country.