A Bowl of Soul Launch Party

media release: REAP Food Group is thrilled to announce the launch of A Bowl of Soul, a mission-driven program created by community doula, culinarian, and agriculturist, and founder of Oasis Maternal Care, Qwantèse D. Winters.

A Bowl of Soul (ABOS) is committed to ensuring that Black mothers in Dane County receive the nourishment, support, and care they need to thrive in the postpartum period. Through culturally rooted nutrition, community engagement, and continuous evaluation, Winters aims to create a sustainable, impactful program that transforms maternal health outcomes with support from REAP Food Group plus funding from the Dane County Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Grant Program and Willy Street Co-op’s 2025 Community Reinvestment Fund.

Why ABOS Matters

Since 2021, Winters has been self-funding the only existing postpartum meal support program in Dane Co. that serves low income, single black mothers in response to the reality on the ground:

Fact 1: Black residents in Dane Co. face a higher infant mortality rate and lower life expectancy than every other racial demographic group.

Fact 2: Low-income and Black communities experience the highest rates of food insecurity in our country.

Fact 3: Food is a key, controllable factor in maternal health outcomes.

What Does ABOS Do?

Aid in post-birth recovery

Strengthen mother-baby bonding

Reduce the risk of maternal mood disorders (such as postpartum depression)

Relieve food-insecure mothers from the burden of sourcing and preparing meals

Prepare and deliver nutrient-rich meals and healing herbal blends

How ABOS Works

Winters and a small team of cooks prepare meals at Aubergine Kitchen, Willy St. Coop’s community kitchen space, using ingredients sourced whenever possible from local growers. REAP will support ABOS through its infrastructure and local farmer and value-added food producer networks, already established through ongoing Farm to Community programming. Meals and healing herbal blends will be delivered straight to mothers, prioritizing Black single mothers who are having their first child and are within the first two months postpartum.

Community Engagement

ABOS encourages mothers but also any interested community member to participate in the program through:

Volunteer opportunities in the kitchen

Educational workshops and classes

Special events for program participants

How to Be a Part of ABOS

Attend the Launch Party (See flyer below)

Apply as a new mother