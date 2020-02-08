A Boy and His Dog

press release: USA | 1975 | DCP | 93 min.

Director: L.Q. Jones

Cast: Don Johnson, Susanne Benton, Jason Robards

After the devastation of World War V, a sex-starved young man and his telepathic dog meet a girl from the underground. Adapting Harlan Ellison’s 1969 novella, celebrated character actor Jones doubles down on a deeply disturbed vision of “America 2024”. This post-apocalyptic sci-fi cult classic is a sardonic and influential precursor to Mad Max and that film’s many imitators. Picture preserved by UCLA Film & Television Archive from 35mm Techniscope negative transfer overseen with L.Q. Jones, audio from original mag sources, surround sound. MTI Nova Restoration, Laboratory services and DCP by UCLA Film & Television Archive, Digital Media Lab.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.